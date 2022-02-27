$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.99. Polaris reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.11 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 9.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 5.6% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.