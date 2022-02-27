$10.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will report $10.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.02. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $18.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $39.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.52 to $43.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $40.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.79 to $45.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $9.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $316.46 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.