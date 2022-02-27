$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year sales of $10.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELMS. Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 599,578 shares during the period. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.