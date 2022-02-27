1,015,096 Shares in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,015,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Stagwell at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STGW. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth approximately $26,908,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $3,700,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $2,159,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.85. Stagwell Inc has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 104,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $783,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 509,896 shares of company stock worth $4,035,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

