$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astrazeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.21 billion and the lowest is $11.11 billion. Astrazeneca posted sales of $7.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Astrazeneca will report full-year sales of $44.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Astrazeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $60.58 on Friday. Astrazeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

