11,422 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $588.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $604.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

