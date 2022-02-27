$115.36 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will post $115.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $172.72 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $537.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $583.72 million, with estimates ranging from $354.96 million to $706.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galapagos.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $87.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,709,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

