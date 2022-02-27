$119.36 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $119.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.01 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $403.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareMax.

CMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

CareMax stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 41.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

