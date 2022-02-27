$12.39 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) will report $12.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $13.81 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.06. Merus has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after acquiring an additional 418,306 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $7,369,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

