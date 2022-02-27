$13.16 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to post $13.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.59 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.