$13.16 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to post $13.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.59 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.