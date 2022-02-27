$13.51 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to post $13.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.43 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $60.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 billion to $60.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $58.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABBV stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.