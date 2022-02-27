$139.94 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will post $139.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $134.87 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $84.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $609.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.75 million to $613.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,175,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $1,065.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,126.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,229.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

