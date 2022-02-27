149,986 Shares in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.51% of Sera Prognostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SERA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,844,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SERA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

SERA opened at $5.67 on Friday. Sera Prognostics Inc has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.