$15.03 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $13.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $786.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

