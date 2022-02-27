150,000 Shares in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 908,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,642,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASZ stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

