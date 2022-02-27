$163.80 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to announce $163.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.59 million. Switch posted sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $671.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $672.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $747.73 million, with estimates ranging from $741.35 million to $757.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Switch by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

