197,596 Shares in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIB) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 197,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 19.76% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,918,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

