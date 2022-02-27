$2.05 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to post $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Citigroup posted earnings of $3.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.98. 30,488,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,096,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

