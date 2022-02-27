$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $8.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,072,000 after buying an additional 379,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,158,000 after buying an additional 766,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

