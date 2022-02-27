$2.36 EPS Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.45. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.38. 1,241,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,763. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $228.44 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

