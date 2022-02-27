208,639 Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of FibroGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in FibroGen by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,412,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FibroGen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,791,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248,209 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.52 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

