$21.52 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will announce $21.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.32 million to $21.63 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $82.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWC stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $585.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

