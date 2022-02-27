$214.92 Million in Sales Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $214.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.90 million and the highest is $214.95 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $729.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Janus International Group.

JBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

