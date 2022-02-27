21,589 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,589 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 22.92%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

