225,000 Shares in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ) Bought by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.42% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNTQ stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is based in United States.

