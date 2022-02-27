$23.46 Million in Sales Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.46 million and the lowest is $23.45 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $84.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $16.34 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 376,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

