$242.18 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to report $242.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.80 million and the lowest is $225.05 million. fuboTV reported sales of $119.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in fuboTV by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in fuboTV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in fuboTV by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.09.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

