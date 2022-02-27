250,000 Shares in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.84% of Gladstone Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,367,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLEE stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

