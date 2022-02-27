275,000 Shares in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU) Acquired by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,128,000.

Get Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

MEOAU stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.