$3.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $13.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.41 to $15.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $8.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.62. 280,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.38 and its 200-day moving average is $333.73. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.