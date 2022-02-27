$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.
APVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
APVO stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
