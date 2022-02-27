$3.43 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18. Callon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $14.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $18.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.63 to $17.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. 2,587,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.84. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

