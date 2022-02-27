$385.49 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will post sales of $385.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.70 million and the lowest is $381.50 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $248.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

