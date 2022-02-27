390,379 Shares in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 390,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.58% of Capstone Green Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGRN opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 112.26% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

