3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will announce $2.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. 3M reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after buying an additional 574,988 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,731,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,069. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.