$4.43 EPS Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) to post $4.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 to $5.51. Biogen reported earnings per share of $5.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $16.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.39 to $23.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $21.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
BIIB opened at $207.38 on Friday. Biogen has a one year low of $200.36 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Biogen (Get Rating)
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
