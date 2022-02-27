$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will post $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the highest is $4.47 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $16.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $17.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $204.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.98. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

