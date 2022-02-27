$4.67 EPS Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.60 and the highest is $4.76. FedEx reported earnings of $3.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $20.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $21.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $23.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $23.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

FDX traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a twelve month low of $206.31 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.