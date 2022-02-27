$4.82 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.19. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $3.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
