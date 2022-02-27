438,187 Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 438,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Precigen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Precigen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Precigen by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Precigen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Precigen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,239 shares of company stock worth $149,183. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $456.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.27.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

