$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) to announce $440,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $370,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full year sales of $860,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690,000.00 to $1.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.37 million, with estimates ranging from $4.14 million to $12.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Local Bounti.
Several research firms have recently commented on LOCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
NYSE LOCL opened at $5.95 on Friday. Local Bounti has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56.
About Local Bounti (Get Rating)
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
