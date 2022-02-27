52,556 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 379.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

PEJ stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

