55,018 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mimecast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after buying an additional 267,353 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.58 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

