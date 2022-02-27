$6.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) to report $6.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.89 billion and the highest is $6.16 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $203.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $198.13 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

