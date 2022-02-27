$6.17 EPS Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to announce $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.44. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $24.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $25.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $27.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.56 to $28.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $476.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $372.71 and a 12-month high of $527.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

