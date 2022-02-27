$6.35 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $8.00 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.67 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $117.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.04. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

