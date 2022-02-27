$6.52 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $8.46 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $7.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $33.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $44.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.68 billion to $47.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CNHI. UBS Group dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

