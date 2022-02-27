64,650 Shares in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.36% of INmune Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

