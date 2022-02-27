66,818 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWSC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $68,009,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $53,076,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $49,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $16,045,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,776,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE PWSC opened at $15.57 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

