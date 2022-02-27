672,664 Shares in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 672,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,102,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,232,154 shares of company stock worth $1,160,403. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

